72-year-old vanishes after being dropped off at Greyhound station, Louisiana cops say

A woman remains missing weeks after she was dropped off a Greyhound bus station in New Orleans last month. Now police are asking for the public’s help to find her.

Virt El Scott, 72, was supposed to board a bus bound for Texas on May 16 but never arrived, according to New Orleans police. The person who reported her missing said she hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

It’s not clear what part of Texas she was headed to or what she was last seen wearing.

Authorities haven’t released further information.

Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans police detectives at 504-658-6010.

