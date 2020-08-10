72-year-old vet’s jaw broken after confronting man about masks, Washington police say

A 72-year-old disabled veteran was left unconscious with a broken jaw in a hotel lobby after a man punched him multiple times, according to police in Spokane, Washington.

The veteran had asked the man why his girlfriend wasn’t wearing a mask, police said.

Cody P. Hansen faces a charge of second-degree assault, after Spokane police say he attacked the veteran at a Red Lion Inn and Suites in nearby Kent, FOX News reported.

Hansen was arrested on Aug. 7 at his home in Spokane, and was booked into the Spokane County Jail with bail set at $10,000, police said.

Hansen punched the victim in the face multiple times on July 18, breaking his jaw and causing a corneal abrasion, according to Q13 FOX.

ansen also had a warrant for his arrest on drug charges he faces in Alaska, according to KHQ.

People in Washington are required to wear face coverings in public and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors, under the state’s mask mandate. Washington has a total of 65,249 coronavirus cases as of Aug. 10 and 1,774 deaths, according to the New York Times.