72-year-old Weatherford man accused of sexually abusing girl for years, sheriff says

A 72-year-old Weatherford man faces charges after a girl reported that she was sexually abused by him for years, according to officials with the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The man also is accused of forcing the girl to pose for child pornography.

John Edwin Tracy, 72, was arrested last week on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was released shortly after his arrest on $100,000 bond.

Tracy could not be reached Thursday for comment.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the girl made an outcry earlier this month, saying she had been abused by Tracy. Authorities did not release any information on how Tracy and the girl know each other.

The girl was taken to Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County for a forensic interview where she identified Tracy as the suspect, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff did not release any other details on the case.

The alleged sexual abuse began on Aug. 15, 2013, according to Parker County Jail records.

“Once we receive that (file from the sheriff), we will review the reports and statements and get the case scheduled for grand jury presentation,” said Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain in a Thursday email.

Tracy has no previous criminal history in Parker County, according to Parker County criminal court records. Since June 1999, he has repeatedly had to pay traffic fines for not wearing a seat belt, court records show.

