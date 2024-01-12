72-year-old woman struggles to rebuild after a fire burns her home and belongings

Martiney Yazzie was getting ready for bed on the night of Dec. 29 when she smelled smoke. Wheelchair-bound, she rolled toward the front door to see where the smell was coming from. She could see immediately that her porch area was on fire.

Not knowing what else to do, she tried pouring water on the flames, but it wasn’t enough. So she closed the door and wheeled as quickly as she could to her room, grabbed a jacket, her purse, blanket and a little tote.

Yazzie headed for the back door. She would have to navigate stairs because her wheelchair ramp was at the front door, which was in flames.

“She knows how to get out of her chair and climb down the steps,” said her daughter, Melody Pinto. “She was going to roll her chair down, but she slipped and she ended up rolling down the steps. She yelled for help.”

Yazzie, 72, lives in the Navajo community of Houck, just off of Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona. Her neighbor, aware of the flames, was already on the way to help her. By the time Pinto got to her mom’s house the fire department was there extinguishing the flames. But her mom lost everything. Parts of her home still stand but the damage is extensive.

“She lost everything in her home,” said Pinto, who set up a GoFundMe for Yazzie. “I decided to start a fundraiser. She was so comfortable in her home. She lost pictures, heirlooms, everything.”

Pinto, along with her brother, set up the GoFundMe with the goal of getting at least $10,000 to help their mom rebuild and purchase items she lost in the fire such as clothing and household needs. So far they have managed to bring in about $210 in donations.

Yazzie is diabetic and after a sore on the left side of her foot wouldn’t heal, the foot became infected and she had to have it amputated about 10 years ago. But Pinto said this hasn’t slowed her mom, who preferred to live on her own.

“She is a very kind, determined mom,” said Pinto. “She is very independent and tries to do stuff on her own. She tries not to depend on anyone.”

Yazzie, who speaks limited English, said she “really got scared” the night her home caught on her fire. Not knowing how the fire started, she said they suspect it has to do with electrical wiring.

“When I smelled that smoke and opened the door the fire was already gone up to the ceiling on the porch,” said Yazzie. “I just ran in my chair to my room and got my blanket, just one pajamas, and one coat and went out the back door.”

Through the Southwest Indian Foundation Yazzie was able to get her home built and had been living in it for about five years. The foundation has built homes throughout the Navajo Nation focusing on those who are in need. Homes are built in the foundation’s Gallup site and transported to predetermined homesite locations within a 50-mile radius of Gallup, according to its website.

For now, Yazzie is living in an unfinished hogan without electricity, running water, and dirt floor that she describes as smelling bad.

“I lost everything,” said Yazzie.

The picture used for the GoFundMe shows Yazzie in her wheelchair, in front of her home, surrounded by her puppies that Pinto said they refer to as her grandbabies. The puppies are named Butch, Motto and Emery.

“We are thankful we don’t have to plan a funeral,” said Pinto. “We are grateful my mom got out safely. Things are replaceable but her life is not. Yeah, she’s hurt. We are all hurt. That was her home.”

To donate to Yazzie's GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-her-home-and-buy-household-needs

Arlyssa Becenti covers Indigenous affairs for The Arizona Republic and azcentral. Send ideas and tips to arlyssa.becenti@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 72-year-old Navajo woman loses everything in a house fire in Houck