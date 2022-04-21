After 726 feral hogs culled on farm, Missouri man says 'I didn't retire to become a pig trapper'

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. — Don Kory owns 600 acres on either side of Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park. What was supposed to be a farm to enjoy retirement quickly turned into a nightmare 15 years ago.

The culprit? Feral hogs.

"They destroy everything, literally, destroy everything," Kory said.

Kory used to tend gardens on his farm. While others may lament about rabbits, squirrels or deer making off with a few vegetables, Kory said hogs would remake the land.

"You know what happens when the pigs come in?" Kory asked. "The whole entire garden is destroyed and plowed under in one night. We just gave up on gardens because you just couldn't have them anymore."

With 600 acres on either side of Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park in Middle Brook, Don Kory said feral hogs "destroyed" everything on his farm.

Kory called the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership and the Department of Conservation to tell them there were pigs on his property.

"If somebody would have told me I'm just gonna take 726 pigs off my property, I'd told them they were nuts," Kory said. "But, since we started, that's how many I've taken off there."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kory started gardening again. He built a corral and laid fencing to keep the feral hogs out.

A grassy area torn up by feral hogs over winter at the Council Bluff Recreation Area in Mark Twain National Forest.

"They come right out and root up into the fence and try to get through to the garden, but they don't get in," Kory said.

While the garden is thriving now, Kory's diligence against the feral hogs remains constant.

"It's been a long, hard battle," Kory said. "I didn't retire to become a pig trapper."

Traps, infrared cameras, drones have helped find sounders

The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership includes more than 15 federal and state agencies along with agriculture and conservation organizations.

An example trap set up at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

The partnership killed 9,857 feral hogs in 2021, bringing the total number of hogs killed since 2016 to more than 54,000. For 2019, 10,495 hogs were killed and 12,635 in 2020. The partnership employs 10 full-time trappers along with educators through the University of Missouri's Extension Program.

"Whatever you do, don't give up," Kory said during a field day with the partnership in early April. "Don't let loose now. It's not time to be complacent because in 18 months or two years, they will be right back to where we were and 10 years of hard labor is wasted."

Jason Jensen, incident commander of Feral Hog Operations for MDC, said the strategy to allow hunters to tackle the invasive species on their own wasn't working.

"The message that we delivered to shoot a hog on sight basically resulted in a hog-hunting culture that developed around that," Jensen said.

A stuffed boar is put away following a media day about feral hogs at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park April 8, 2022.

In 2016, the strategy changed. Jensen said MDC re-evaluated its messaging and closed its public land to feral hog hunting with the Corps soon following suit. The Forest Service closed Mark Twain National Forest to feral hog hunting in 2020. There are exceptions. Mark Twain and MDC property gives hunters a chance at bagging a feral hog if they have an unfilled deer or turkey tag, which is called an incidental take. Private landowners can hunt feral hogs on their property.

Luke Miller prepares to fly a drone.

"There is a lot of art in trapping pigs," Jensen said during a field day at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

The art comes in the form of technology. Luke Miller is a USDA wildlife biologist and drone pilot. He pilots the drones to scout out where sounders, or herds of feral pigs, are located. This helps with targeted helicopter hunts.

"In a two-and-a-half-hour drone flight at night, I can scout thousands of acres where it would take months to go in there and bait and look for cameras or walk the mountain on foot and look for signs," Miller said. "I can reduce that into one night what would take a couple, three, four months time of boots on the ground."

There are limits to using drones. Battery life lasts about 30 minutes and if it's too windy, the drones are grounded, Miller said.

Drones have helped identify where feral hogs are in dense forest. The white dot is a boar.

In addition to feral hogs being able to trigger traps, cameras are helping as well, Jensen said.

"Most of the traps we're currently using are mechanically activated, but we are using technology to our advantage," Jensen said. "We're figuring out ways where we are able to use cellular enabled cameras more and more."

Bill addressed feral hog problems

Jeff Reed owns 4,000 acres of farmland for row crop and cattle in Williamsville. The farm's own history involved raising pigs spanning a few decades. About 10 years ago, he noticed damage to his crops from feral hogs. Then, the problem exploded.

Jeff Reed's 4,000 acres of farmland in Williamsville was being eaten by feral hogs until many of the sounders were eliminated by traps.

Through the efforts by MDC trappers and the House Bill No. 369 being passed, Reed has seen a significant decrease to the number of feral hogs on his property.

In 2021, Missouri lawmakers passed House Bill No. 369, which redefined feral swine and increased penalties for possessing, transporting and releasing feral swine, per MDC. In order to protect landowners, the bill specifically prevented criminalization of accidental escapes, transportation of domestic hogs, farming or raising domestic hogs.

Reed used to allow people to shoot feral hogs on his land, but those methods stopped with the addition of trappers. It used to be that the sounders would spot a truck approaching and they'd take off.

"Now, when they see a truck coming across a field to set a trap to catch them all at one time, they're not wigged out," Reed said during the feral hog field day at Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park.

Reed said he has mixed feelings on closing the national forests to hunting for feral hogs, but in the past couple of years, he's seen a shift from conservation officials and others to mend relationships between them and landowners.

There have been 252 feral hogs killed on Reed's property so far.

Can you eat feral hogs?

There are several reasons why feral hogs aren't recommended to be eaten, including that they carry diseases.

Feral hog samples tested in Missouri have revealed at least three diseases: swine brucellosis, pseudo-rabies, and classic swine fever.

Swine brucellosis: a bacterial disease that is spread among feral swine through close contact. Infected swine carry these bacteria for life, according to the CDC. This disease can cause severe, long-lasting health problems, and even death, if it is not diagnosed and treated quickly.

Pseudorabies: a disease of swine that can also affect cattle, dogs, cats, sheep, and goats, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Pseudorabies virus is a contagious herpesvirus that causes reproductive problems, respiratory problems and occasional deaths in hogs.

Classic swine fever: a highly contagious and economically significant viral disease of pigs, per the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. The severity of the illness varies with the strain of the virus, the age of the pig, and the immune status of the herd.

Report all hog sightings

MDC asks that you report all hog sightings online mdc.mo.gov/feralhog or call 573-522-4115 ext. 3296. MDC-affiliated trappers will help remove hogs from your property.

