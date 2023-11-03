The broken Russian equipment with which they tried to go to Vugledar

The soldiers of Ukraine’s Black Zaporizhzhyans’ 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully thwarted the Russian invaders’ recent attempt to advance on the Vuhledar front, a military blogger has reported.

In a resolute display of defense, the Ukrainian unit obliterated enemy equipment, as revealed in striking photographs shared by blogger and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko.

“Among the equipment, there are several tanks with mine-clearing trawls, using the same tactics as in the early days of the advance on Avdiivka. Only yesterday, the enemy deployed smaller forces,” he wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian military responded with artillery, anti-tank missiles, and FPV drones to eliminate the Russian equipment.

72 ОМБр/Sternenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Nov. 2 that the invaders had attempted to advance, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces had successfully repelled the attack, dealing substantial losses to the enemy.

Notably, in March, Russia’s forces suffered another defeat in the Vuhledar region, losing two battalions in a failed attack on the town.

