73 animals rescued, 18 found dead at Topeka residence amid neglect investigation: Police

Police and animal welfare workers say 73 animals were rescued and 18 were found dead Tuesday morning during an investigation of severe neglect at a Topeka residence.

Dozens of cats and dogs were discovered during a search of the home, according to Topeka police. Authorities say the animals were living in hazardous conditions with little or no access to food and water.

Police were receiving assistance from animal welfare organizations, including the Humane Society of the United States. The Humane Society was handling relocation of the animals Tuesday.

Criminal charges were being pursued against Charles Solomon, 28, and Desiree E. Therrien, 30. Both were held without bond in the Shawnee County jail on Tuesday for alleged animal cruelty and abandonment.

Examples of neglect included a cat drinking dirty dishwater from a sink, severely underweight dogs and some animals suffering from medical problems, according to the Humane Society. One dog had tumors under the skin that had apparently gone untreated.

Veterinarians and animal control officers visited the residence Tuesday to provide care for the animals.

In a joint statement, Midge Grinstead of the Humane Society and Topeka Police Capt. Colleen Stuart applauded the cooperation among law enforcement and welfare agencies.

“Nothing can prepare you to see animals suffering in such terrible conditions,” said Grinstead, the Humane Society’s director for Kansas. “We are grateful to the Topeka Police Department and all the agencies working together to get these animals the help they need.”

Stuart, of Topeka police, said the conditions ranked among “the worst I’ve ever seen in my career.”

“I am extremely proud of our Animal Control unit, and we are grateful to have the HSUS partner in this terrible situation,” Stuart said. “The HSUS was able to provide the needed resources to allow these animals a second chance for a loving forever home.”