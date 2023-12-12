73 combat clashes occur on front, Russians tried conducting offensive on 6 fronts – General Staff

Within the last 24 hours, 73 combat clashes have occurred in the combat zone in Ukraine. The Russians launched one missile attack, three airstrikes and 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "During the day, the aircraft of the Defence Forces of Ukraine launched an attack on the area of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment of the Russians.

Missile units struck a command and control point of the Russian occupiers, two areas of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, and an ammunition storage belonging to the Russians."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Lyman front, the Defence Forces repelled two attacks by the Russians near the settlement of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, units of the Defence Forces repelled four attacks by the Russians near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian forces repelled 37 attacks of the Russians to the east of the settlement of Novokalynove, to the east of Novobakhmutivka, near the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, to the south of Sievierne, to the south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast where the Russians were trying to breach the defence of the Ukrainian forces but to no avail.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to deter the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast, where the Russians launched 10 unsuccessful attacks on positions of Ukrainian forces.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians were not conducting any offensive actions.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Defence Forces repelled four attacks by the Russians to the south of Pryyutne and to the west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue holding their positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and launching attacks on the Russians.

