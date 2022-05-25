73-year-old accused of sex crimes worked as a substitute teacher in NC, officials say

A 73-year-old accused of committing sex crimes was a substitute teacher in North Carolina, officials told news outlets.

Richard Gene Martin had worked for Guilford County Schools but wasn’t an active substitute as of April 26, WGHP reported.

Weeks later, he reportedly was facing several charges, including indecent liberties with a student and first-degree statutory rape. The Greensboro-area school district and a lawyer believed to be representing Martin didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for comment on May 25.

“The allegations, although they are very serious allegations, are just that allegations at this point,” attorney J.D. Byers said, according to WFMY.

In a statement to news outlets, Guilford County Schools chief of staff Rebecca Kaye said: “We are deeply troubled by this news and the horrific breach of trust, and we are providing all necessary resources to support the law enforcement investigation. We encourage anyone with additional information to come forward. As always, our counseling staff is available to students who desire support.”

Avery Crump, the Guilford County district attorney, said an investigation began after allegations surfaced that a substitute was giving drugs to students at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, WFMY reported.

Officials said Martin gave a 13-year-old and an 18-year-old drugs in return for sex acts, according to news outlets.

In North Carolina, teachers can be accused of having indecent liberties with a student if they engage in inappropriate activity with someone who attends a school where they are employed.

In addition to that charge, Martin was also charged with statutory sex offense with a minor, indecent liberties with children, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and multiple drug crimes, according to WXII and WGHP.

The Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court and District Attorney’s offices didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on May 25.

Teacher accused of sexual acts with student at her South Carolina home, cops say

19-year-old substitute teacher sent sexually explicit videos to children, NC cops say