73-year-old charged with firing gun, chasing juveniles in Washington County road rage case

A 73-year-old Ivins man was arrested Saturday after allegedly firing a gun while threatening six juveniles after they had kicked up dust and rocks while driving.

The suspect told police he was upset about the way the juveniles had been driving, according to arresting documents filed in 5th District Court.

The juveniles said a dark colored van had pulled up behind their truck after they had parked and the driver emerged with a pistol and ordered them to get on the ground, according to the report. The juveniles ran around a house and locked themselves inside, and the suspect chased them and attempted to get into the house before eventually leaving.

In a later interview, the suspect, Alan Culver-Ashby, admitted to firing the gun, according to the report. Officers found two pistols inside his vehicle, include a .38 special that had been fired.

Culver-Ashby was booked just after 10 p.m. into Purgatory Correctional Facility on six third-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and a third-degree felony count of discharging a firearm.

"Due to the severity of the incident, number of victims and proximity of the suspect and one of the victims' homes, I request (Culver-Ashby) be given an enhanced bail and/or no bail," wrote the arresting officer, a member of the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department.

Judge Jay Winward ordered Culver-Ashby to be held without bail.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: 73-year-old fired gun, chased juveniles over their driving, police say