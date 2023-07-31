73-year-old who died in stabbing after knocking on St. Paul door identified
Police on Monday identified the man who died in a homicide in St. Paul’s Highland Park as a 73-year-old from Bloomington.
Robin Sherwood Lambert knocked on the door of a home in the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street South on Saturday morning, according to police. There was an altercation when residents opened the door, and both Lambert and a 59-year-old resident were stabbed, police said Saturday.
Officers were called to the address on a report of a stabbing about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics took Lambert to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 59-year-old resident is expected to survive, police said Saturday.
The investigation is continuing and police said they didn’t have further updates Monday.
