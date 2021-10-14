73-year-old Harrison Twp. man gets 4 years in prison in child pornography case

Oct. 14—A 73-year-old Harrison Twp. man will spend four years in prison after he pleaded guilty last month in a child pornography case that followed a Google tip.

Ronald Joseph Bryant was sentenced Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mary Wiseman. He is not eligible for early release, according to Greg Flannagan, Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman.

Bryant pleaded guilty Sept. 14 as charged to pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor; two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving an impaired person; 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor; and eight counts of illegal us of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Bryant also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, meaning that once he is released from prison he will be required to register his address every six months for 25 years with his local sheriff's office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office received a tip on April 2 from Google about an account that uploaded or stored a video with suspected child pornography, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Bryant was the owner of the account, which Google locked due to a violation of community standards.

A detective investigating the report got a search warrant for the account and found more sexually explicit images of children. The detective also discovered conversations Bryant had with children where he asked for nude images and shared nude images and videos, records showed.

During an interview, Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving the images and also said additional images would be found on his electronics, according to an affidavit.

A Dayton Children's Hospital physician determined that 21 images found included children younger than 18, and that 16 images showed children younger than 13, according to court records.

As part of Bryant's plea, no additional charges would be filed stemming from images found on his devices, officials previously said.