73-year-old Houma man charged with sex crimes against two children, police say

A 73-year-old Houma man has been charged with sex crimes against two children younger than 13, authorities said Wednesday.

Elgin Peter Billiot, 73, was arrested and charged with two counts of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13 and one count of first-degree rape, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Billiot is in the Terrebonne jail on $500,000 bail.

Deputies were called last week to the 400 block of Highridge Drive for reports of sexual abuse of two children by a victim's family member, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The deputies obtained digital evidence confirming the abuse occurred at a nearby home.

Detectives talked with one of the children, who confirmed the sexual abuse occurred, according to the release. They also confirmed the identity of the second child, who also described the abuse by Billiot.

Billiot was arrested Sunday.

More local news:Houma man charged in kidnapping and rape of Terrebonne Parish woman

More:Houma 18-year-old charged with murder in September shooting, authorities say

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

“As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family," Soignet said. "Our detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and justice to a dangerous offender.”

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man charged with sex crimes against 2 children