73-year-old who just moved to Texas from Ukraine fatally stabbed while fishing, cops say

A 73-year-old Ukraine native who recently moved to the United States was fatally stabbed off the Texas coast, police say.

Albert Titov was fishing on a Galveston beach on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when he was stabbed to death for unknown reasons, Galveston police said in a news release.

Police said Titov had just moved with his family to Galveston from war-torn Ukraine.

Two male suspects, believed to be in their 30s, fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. They fled in a white four-door sedan, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galveston police at 409-765-3736.