73-year-old Kennewick man arrested for murder in stabbing death of his wife

A 73-year-old Kennewick man is being held on suspicion of fatally stabbing his wife.

Susan Martin, 66, was found dead Tuesday morning at their home at 3904 W. Seventh Avenue, said a release from Kennewick police.

Officers were called about 10:27 a.m. after she was apparently found by some family members.

Her husband, Leroy Martin, was at the home and based on the investigation was taken into custody, said police.

He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of second-degree murder.

Leroy Martin appears to have served about two years in jail for felony burglary/breaking and entering in Kootenai, Idaho, between 1981 and 1983. Public records do not show any other criminal convictions.

Washington State Patrol Crime Lab technicians were called in to collect evidence at the house, said the release.

Kennewick police investigate the fatal stabbing of a Kennewick woman on the 3900 block of West Seventh Avenue near Highlands Middle School. The woman’s husband has been arrested. Cameron Probert/Tri-City Herald

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to called the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 or anonymous tips can be sent to www.kpdtips.com.

Her death is the 10th murder investigation in Benton County this year.