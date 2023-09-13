LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 73-year-old Lafayette man reported that two men followed him home and pushed their way into his apartment about 9 p.m. Monday before he could close the door, according to a Lafayette police report.

The man told police that his attackers wore masks and gloves when they forced their way into his home in the 3700 block of Indiana 38 East, according to police, who noted that the man waited until about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday to report the crime.

Once inside the man's apartment, they pulled a gun on the man and demanded property, according to police. The robbers took his property and left, police said.

The case remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made, police said.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: 73-year-old Lafayette man reports being robbed in his apartment