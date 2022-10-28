73-year-old man’s body found wrapped in rug, Ohio police say. Grandson now arrested

A grandson is facing a murder charge after fleeing the house where Ohio police discovered a 73-year-old man’s body wrapped in a rug.

A city sanitation crew called the Ironton Police Department after a man attempted to discard “suspicious” bags in the garbage truck early morning on Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Ironton Tribune reported. Officers arrived in the alleyway and found bags of bloody clothing.

Police identified the house where the bags came from and attempted to do a welfare check, WSAZ reported, citing Ironton police. When they arrived, 22-year-old Kace Pleasant left the house, got in a car, and drove away, the outlet reported.

Officers searched the property and discovered a body wrapped in a rug and hidden under the back deck, WCHSTV reported.

The victim was identified as 73-year-old Harold Pleasant, the grandfather of Kace Pleasant, the WSAZ and WOWKTV reported. His cause of death was not released.

Kace Pleasant was arrested soon after and faces charges of murder, failure to comply with police, and tampering with evidence, Ironton Tribune reported.

He’s being held in Lawrence County Jail on a $1 million bond, the outlet reported.

News of Harold Pleasant’s death reached his high school classmates through a Facebook group for graduates of Ironton High School and St. Joe High School.

“Having known Harold for most of my life, I can say without question that he was a truly good man who always lived up to his ‘Pleasant’ name,” Dave Bruce said on Facebook.

“He was the best neighbor you could have. We will miss him,” Carol Thomas Wierenga shared.

The Ironton Police Department did not respond to McClatchy News’ request for additional information.

Ironton is about 120 miles south of Columbus and along the Ohio-Kentucky border.

Driver flees crash, leaving behind 62-year-old’s body in truck bed, Michigan cops say

Man put woman’s body in bin in driveway, New York cops say. ‘Threw her out like trash’

Woman found stabbed to death after welfare check ends in SWAT standoff, GA police say