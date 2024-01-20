73-year-old man charged in connection with deadly multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville

A 73-year-old man has been charged in connection with a deadly multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville on Friday night.

David Delorenzo of Lakeville was arrested and charged with motor vehicle homicide, operating under the Influence of liquor, speeding, and a slew of other charges.

Lakeville police were called to Main Street in the area of Elliot Farm for a report of a crash around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival officers discovered four vehicles had been involved in the crash including a Hyundai Santa Fe, Toyota Camry, Audi S4, and Chevrolet Silverado.

A passenger in the Camry, Richard Reed, 75, of Lakeville, was declared dead at the scene. The Camry’s driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Video from the scene shows two crunched vehicles on each side of the roadway with scattered debris a short distance away.

The driver of the Audi was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was treated at the scene.

Delorenzo is being held on $10,000 cash bail over the weekend and will be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court.

The crash continues to be under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW