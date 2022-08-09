73-year-old man dies after being struck by SUV in Virginia Beach

A 73-year-old man has died from his injuries after he was struck by an SUV in Virginia Beach Saturday, police announced Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7:42 a.m. in the 4800 block of Baxter Road, near the Kempsville Lake section of the city.

Virginia Beach police said the driver of the SUV was driving on Baxter Road when the pedestrian, Ronald Ellis, stepped into the roadway and the driver struck Ellis.

Ellis, of Virginia Beach, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. Police were alerted of his death Monday.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators, police said. A statement issued by police did not indicate whether or not any charges would be filed.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the crash call the department’s special operations bureau at 757-385-4606 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com