A 73-year-old man was found dead outside a church the morning of Jan. 22, and while his cause of death has not been determined, temperatures reached dangerous lows overnight in Knoxville.

A pastor jogging outside Edgewood Chapel AME Zion Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue found him, Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said.

The man had been living nearby for the past few days, and was last seen around 3 p.m. Jan. 21, Erland said.

"The medical examiner will complete the autopsy and make a determination regarding cause of death, to include if the death was weather-related," Erland said. There were no immediate signs of foul play.

Amid single-digit temperatures last week, an unhoused woman, Linda Shropshire, was found dead outside on Jan. 17 in the 200 block of Hall of Fame Drive. No signs of foul play were reported, and an investigation was underway to determine a cause of death, according to KPD.

Before the latest Knoxville death was announced, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 27 people from across the state died as a result of the storms, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Jan. 21.

Angela Dennis is the Knox News race, justice and equity reporter. Email angela.dennis@knoxnews.com. X formerly called Twitter @AngeladWrites. Instagram @angeladenniswrites. Facebook at Angela Dennis Journalist.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 73-year-old man found dead outside church in Knoxville's Park City