73-year-old man indicted in Christmas fentanyl overdose death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 73-year-old man has been indicted for the overdose death of a woman over Christmas last year.

According to Davidson County court records, Johnny Wayne Tucker was indicted on 2 counts related to the death of a woman via fentanyl.

The indictment states Tucker supplied the woman with the fentanyl that ultimately caused her death from Dec. 25 to 27, 2022. Fentanyl is a Schedule II controlled substance in the state of Tennessee.

Tucker was booked into the Metro Jail Tuesday, according to online records.

