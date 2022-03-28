A 73-year-old shopper was seen being ‘pummeled’ outside a Publix in Florida, cops say

A trip to the grocery store in Central Florida turned violent over the weekend.

Local authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who “pummeled” a 73-year-old man Saturday afternoon outside a Publix in Winter Haven.

Who wanted to blow up two Publix stores? Florida police are looking into threats

According to a Facebook post, the victim walked out of the store on Cypress Gardens Boulevard around 2:20 p.m.; as he entered the crosswalk, a pewter-colored Ford F250 sped by “faster than it should have,” coming very close to the senior citizen, who then yelled at the driver.

Footage provided to cops from a bystander captures the moment the driver stepped out of the truck and a frightening beatdown ensued.

At first, you can see the two men arguing and then the driver suddenly begins to punch and kick the victim, who falls to the ground.

According to the WHPD, the suspect became enraged when the victim said he was going to call the cops about the driving transgression.

The suspect, later identified as Donald Ray Walker, of Indian Lake Estates, took the phone out of the man’s hands and smashed it, police said. You can see him punching the older man who is prone on the ground at least eight times.

A warrant has been issued for Walker; anyone with information on the 43-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS. Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.

As for the victim? Cops wrote in the comments section that he’s “pretty banged up” but it appears he will be OK.