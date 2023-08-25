73-year-old man stabbed multiple times, suspect detained, Atlanta police say

Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a stabbing.

Police said on Wednesday at 8:49 p.m., officers received reports of a person stabbed at a home on Layton Avenue NW.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they located a 73-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital stable. His identity has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities detained one suspect in connection to the stabbing. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

The motive is still under investigation with the help of investigators with the Domestic Violence Unit.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: