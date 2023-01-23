73-year-old Marengo Twp. man dies after being partially submerged in swamp

MARENGO TWP. — A 73-year-old man died Sunday after being rescued from a cold Calhoun County swamp.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 19000 block of Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township about 10 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing person, according to a press release from the department. The caller advised that her 73-year-old husband left to take a walk around 4 p.m. and had not returned.

The Sheriff’s Office Drone Team and K9s from Sheriff’s Office and Battle Creek Police Department were called to help search the property, much of which is swamp land, police said.

Using the drone over the swamp area, the drone team located a heat signature southwest of the residence. Deputies and an area resident were directed towards the heat signature and found the victim partially submerged in the water, authorities said.

Water was waist deep in some portions of the swamp, and temperatures were in the mid to upper 20s at the time of the rescue, police said.

Deputies and Marengo Township Fire Department personnel placed the victim onto a backboard and carried him more than 100 yards through the swamp to the main roadway, where additional medical personnel were waiting.

The victim was transported by the Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

Police did not release the victim's name Monday.

Deputies were treated on scene by the Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority for extended exposure in the freezing water temperatures.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Marengo Township Fire Department, Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority, Battle Creek City Police Department K9 Unit and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 73-year-old man dies after being rescued from Calhoun County swamp