A 73-year-old missing woman diagnosed with dementia was found in Port St. Lucie

Teresa Lamon

PORT ST. LUCIE — A woman diagnosed with dementia who’d been missing since Tuesday morning was found Wednesday, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

Teresa Lamon, 73, last had been seen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday as she walked away from her home in the 2300 block of Southwest Fern Circle, police stated. The home is just west of Florida’s Turnpike and just south of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Police reported a resident found her in St. Lucie West at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of some apartments on Southwest Peacock Boulevard. She appeared to be confused and was taken to an emergency room, according to Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson.

Officials at the emergency room notified police at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday after recognizing Lamon from social media.

Dellacroce said she was in stable condition and was admitted to the emergency room for further evaluation.

