73-year-old North Myrtle Beach man killed in his home; N. Charleston suspect arrested

Officials have identified the body of a man who was allegedly stabbed in the head in his home in North Myrtle Beach, the coroner said.

Darrell Johnson, 73, was assaulted in his North Myrtle Beach home about 5 p.m. Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.

The man suspected of Johnson’s murder was arrested in a small South Carolina town near the Georgia border this week.

Kameron Horton, 21, was arrested Tuesday in Hardeeville and taken to Jasper County Detention Center, according to a Facebook post from the Hardeeville Police Department. Horton was arrested during a traffic stop after police received information that a homicide suspect was traveling to the area.

Horton has since been extradited to Horry County and is in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was booked into jail in Horry County after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the jail’s website shows. He is charged with murder and has no bond set.

Jail records show Horton is from North Charleston.

About 5:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a man being found face-down and covered with blood in a home on Hillside Drive, according to a police report from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The stairs leading up to the door of Johnson’s unit were covered in bloody footprints, the police report said. The door was closed but not locked.

Johnson was found lying face-down in the living room, just inside the door, with blood pooled around his body, the report said.

The blood was “partially dried and cracked” on the floor, the police report said.

Johnson had a large cut on the back of his head, police said. The police officer estimated the cut to be about six inches long.

Johnson’s body was cold to the touch and did not have a pulse when the officer found him, the report said.

The person who called the police was Johnson’s neighbor, the report said. The neighbor told police that Johnson lives alone.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina, Willard wrote in an e-mail.