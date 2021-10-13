73-year-old Parker County murder suspect captured in Mexico, sheriff says

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A 73-year-old Parker County man who has been on the run after being accused of shooting to death his wife in August at their home was in custody on Wednesday, according to the Parker County sheriff.

Sheriff Russ Authier said Wednesday that Clayton Strong was captured in Mexico on firearm charges.

Strong was wanted on a murder warrant for the death of Shirley Weatherley-Barrington, 72.

She was found Aug. 6, in the front yard of her residence in the 6000 bock of Midway Road in Springtown, by family members who had not heard from her for several days prior to the homicide.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause and manner of Weatherley-Barrington’s death as a homicide by gunshot wound to the chest following an autopsy.

Authorities have not released any information on a motive, but Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that deputies had been out to the home on domestic calls involving Strong in the past.

