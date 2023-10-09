73-year-old pilot killed after helicopter crashes in New Hampshire

Officials are investigating a helicopter crash that killed a pilot in New Hampshire on Sunday night.

Around 10:30 p.m. authorities were notified of a helicopter crash in Croydon in the area of Pine Hill Rd.

New Hampshire Fish & Game says JBI Helicopter Services reported a helicopter departed their location in Croydon around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The helicopter service says it was scheduled to arrive in Rhode Island but shortly after it departed, employees were not able to track its location.

Croydon Fire Chief Jason Rook said the plane crashed into a heavily wooded area near the takeoff site.

Crews searched for hours for the helicopter and it was located around 1:50 a.m. on Monday.

The solo occupant, the pilot, Carl Svenson, 73, of Loudon was found dead in the heavily damaged helicopter, the NH Fish and Game Department said.

Svenson had been a pilot for about 50 years and started working for JBI Helicopter Services in the 1980′s.

Croydon is a small town in western New Hampshire, about 35 miles from Vermont.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

