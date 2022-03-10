73-year-old shoots sleeping husband after thinking about it for days, Oklahoma cops say

A 73-year-old woman admitted to shooting her husband once in the back of his head while he was sleeping in bed, Oklahoma police say.

Her 70-year-old husband woke up after getting shot, Tulsa police say, and he tried to take the gun — a .380 handgun that she took from his vest — away from her.

While the man tried to grab the gun from his wife, Linda Burton, it went off and shot him through his hand and into his torso, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department. It’s unclear who fired the gun the second time.

Burton said she waited about 15 minutes before calling 911, police reported, and when she did, she said her husband was sitting in a chair and had no pulse.

Officers called to the home near 17th Street and Olympia Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 9 noticed the man had been shot twice.

“When asked if she provided any lifesaving measures, Burton stated she placed a blanket on him,” according to police.

As paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, he said, “I can’t believe the ----- finally did it,” according to the post.

Burton was taken into custody and questioned, where she admitted to shooting him after thinking about it for several days, police said. She told police “she was upset because she thought her husband hacked her bank account.”

The husband had surgery, and officials said he is in critical condition as of 12:10 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

Police arrested Burton on suspicion of shooting with intent to kill and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

