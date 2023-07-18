73-year-old wig-wearing bandit arrested after robbing SC bank, deputies say

South Carolina deputies have arrested a 73-year-old man accused of holding up a bank in Aiken County.

It was July 7, when Aiken County deputies were called to the Security Federal Bank on Canal Street in Graniteville in regard to a man gunman demanding money.

Authorities said, the suspect, later identified as Lucky Wallis Turner, 73, of Graniteville, went inside the bank, flashed a gun, and demanded money.

Pictures provided by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office showed Turner appearing to disguise his identity by wearing a wig and sunglasses. He was also wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and black tennis shoes.

After Turner reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, he walked out of the business, where witnesses said he drove away in a light gold Ford Explorer.

Just before 12 p.m., the same day, Aiken investigators arrested Turner. According to WJBF, he’s currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center, pending arrest warrants.

Turner is facing four counts of kidnapping, robbery of a financial institution, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, WJBF reports.

