73-year-old woman attacked by bear near US-Canada border, officials say; park site closed

A​ 73-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was attacked by a bear near the U.S.-Canada border in northern Montana on Sunday, state wildlife officials said.

The woman was transported by an air ambulance to a hospital in Kalispell in northeast Montana near Glacier National Park, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials. Her condition and identity were not disclosed.

The woman, her husband, and a dog were on the "Bubble Ups" area of Trail Creek in Flathead National Forest when a bear attacked her at about 3 p.m., according to Montana officials. Her husband used bear spray to scare the creature away, and the couple returned to their vehicle and drove to an area where they could call emergency services, according to the release.

The park site is closed as the investigation continues. Wildlife officials did not confirm the type of bear in the attack.

Bear encounters increase before hibernation

This is at least the second bear attack reported in less than a month in Montana. State wildlife officials warned the public that Montana is "bear country" and that the animals are active for longer periods of time in the fall as they consume more food in preparation for hibernation.

O​n Sept. 8, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear near Big Sky, Montana, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff. He was part of a group of hunters who were tracking a deer. The man was airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital for further treatment.

Additionally, two people were killed last week by a grizzly bear at Banff National Park in Western Canada. Emergency responders were alerted of the attack but could not reach the scene for several hours due to severe weather.

Canadian wildlife officials found an aggressive grizzly bear in the area and put it down in the interest of public safety. Portions of Banff National Park were closed as a precaution.

Officials did not identify the two people, but The Associated Press reported that they were a Canadian couple who were "very experienced outdoor enthusiasts."

Always being aware

Fatal attacks by grizzlies are extremely rare, with only 14% of attacks worldwide leading to fatalities, according to wildlife officials. Those who explore the backcountry should expect to encounter wildlife.

The U.S. Forest Service offered important tips if a bear is encountered in the wild:

Remain calm.

Group together and pick up small children.

Face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear approaches you, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately.

