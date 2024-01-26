737 Max 9 set to return to service for United and Alaska airlines Friday

The 737 Max 9 returns to service for both United and Alaska airlines Friday after those planes were grounded for weeks after Flight 1282 had an emergency door fly off mid flight on Jan. 5.

According to Alaska Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved a thorough inspection and maintenance process for the 737 Max 9 aircraft on Wednesday. The first flight is set to depart from Sea-Tac Airport (SEA) to San Diego around 2:20 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Alaska Airlines.

“I thought that they would be able to get approved, and the inspection procedure more quickly, and have the airplanes back in service more quickly,” Aviation expert Scott Hamilton told KIRO 7.

Hamilton says while he is surprised on how long the process went, he believes the 737 Max 9 should be good to go.

“Once the airplanes are back in service, they can assume that the airlines followed the proper inspection procedures and made any repairs that might be necessary as outlined,” Hamilton said.

KIRO 7 went to SEA and spoke with people on their thoughts about the 737 Max 9 returning to service. Most people told us they feel OK about the move and would be comfortable to get back on one.

“I almost think it would be a safer time to be I’m assuming they are getting lots of safety protocols and attention,” Anna Leavitt, who flew in from Bend, Oregon, said.

Other passengers feel what happened to Flight 1282 could set a precedent on flying altogether.

“And hopefully this will correct not only the issue with the Max, but on issues with planes going forward with other models,” Jac Rothkoph, flying to Philadelphia, said.

Alaska Airlines is also extending their flexible travel waiver through Feb. 2 for those who feel uncomfortable boarding a 737 Max 9. Guests can call their reservations team and will reaccommodate passengers on a different flight without any additional charge, which includes Saver fare tickets. They will also not charge a fare difference.

For more information, click here.



