74-year-old and 37-year-old arrested after meth and fentanyl found during traffic stop, deputies say

A 74-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman pulled over during a traffic stop and were arrested after police found them in possession of a large amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 8, deputies arrested Gerald Standridge of Jefferson and Falon Carew of Winder for drug possession.

Standridge is currently in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug-related objects.

Carew is currently in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended, failure to maintain lane, and failure to dim headlights.

Those in the area are encouraged to notify their local law enforcement agencies of any suspicious people, crimes or other relevant information by calling 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 367-8718. You can also provide information without being involved or identified by contacting the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office’s Anonymous Tip Line at (706) 367-3784 to report any Criminal or Suspicious Activity.

