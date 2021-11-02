74-year-old Arlington man fatally shoots woman after family argument, police say

A 74-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of shooting and killing a female relative following an argument at an Arlington home, police said.

The 31-year-old woman and the suspect got into an argument which escalated into the shooting, Arlington police said in a news release. Authorities did not release any details on what started the argument or the relationship between the two.

The name of the woman has not been released by authorities.

Arlington police identified the suspect as George Dale Heimann, who was still on the scene when officers arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive in Arlington.

Officers found the woman lying on the ground when they arrived and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Arlington police recovered a weapon at the scene.

Heimann faces a charge of murder in the case, police said.

Authorities did not release any other details in the case.