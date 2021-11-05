74-year-old Arlington man ‘snapped,’ fatally shot daughter after family dispute: warrant

George Dale Heimann said he “snapped” and opened fire on his 31-year-old daughter after a family argument at his Arlington home Tuesday morning.

The body of Chelsea Heimann of New York was found a few minutes later in the front yard of the home, according to a warrant.

Arlington police found the 74-year-old Heimann at the scene and he admitted to shooting at his 31-year-old daughter as she fled his home, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Friday.

Heimann was arrested at the scene and faces a charge of murder in the case.

The Arlington man was in the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Friday with bond set at $75,000.

Arlington police have not released any information on what the father and daughter had been arguing about.

The warrant written by Arlington Detective Krystallyne Holly provided this brief account of the shooting:

A 911 caller reported that a man had just shot his daughter and both were in the front yard of an Arlington home. The man, later identified as George Heimann, had discarded the weapon near the caller’s property in the 2100 block of Lake Country Drive in Arlington.

A second 911 caller reported that her husband and daughter had “gotten into it,” and she had heard two gunshots and her daughter scream.

When they arrived, Arlington police found Chelsea Heimann suffering from gunshot wounds and she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where she later died.

Chelsea Heimann died from gunshot wound to her abdomen and her death was ruled a homicide, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Arlington police found George Heimann at his home and he confirmed that the gun found in the area belonged to him.

Police said Friday that officers had not made any previous calls to the home.