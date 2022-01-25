74-year-old Black woman exonerated after serving 27 years in prison

After serving 27 years in prison for crimes she did not commit, 74-year-old Joyce Watkins of Nashville, Tenn., was exonerated this month, her convictions in the murder and sexual assault of her 4-year-old grandniece overturned.

