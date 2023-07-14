74-year-old’s body found along road 2 years ago. Niece now charged, Georgia cops say

Sketch by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Photo by the Jones County Sheriff's Office

A woman has been charged two years after her uncle’s body was found dumped on the side of a road in Middle Georgia, deputies say.

Dafredia Stephens, 44, was arrested Wednesday, July 12, on charges of abandonment of a dead body and concealing the death of another, according to a news release from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

Her uncle, 74-year-old Frederick Stephens, was found dead near Cheehaw Trail in December 2021, deputies said. Investigators accused his niece of hiding his death so she could pocket his Social Security checks.

Unable to identify him at the time, authorities released a sketch of the man in hopes someone might recognize him.

It led to dozens of tips from across the U.S, including one that identified him as Frederick Stephens, the release said. After 18 months, investigators said they were able to confirm his identity through a DNA sample from his sister.

They learned Frederick Stephens was being cared for by his niece, who gave differing stories about where her uncle went, deputies said.

Initially, Dafredia Stephens told authorities her uncle left to live with other relatives but later said she put him in assisted living, according to authorities.

Further investigation revealed, for months, Dafredia Stephens withdrew her uncle’s Social Security benefits the same day they were deposited and spent the money on herself, deputies said.

Authorities didn’t say how much was stolen.

“Mr. Stephens’ cause of death is undetermined, likely passing away from natural causes,” deputies said. “However, we believe Ms. Stephens concealed his death so she could continue to financially benefit each month.”

Dafredia Stephens remained in custody at the Jones County Jail without bond as of July 14, online records show.

Deputies said additional charges are possible.

Jones County is northeast of Macon.

