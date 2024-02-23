74-year-old clerk pushed during shoplifting incident dies, deputies say. Teen charged

A 74-year-old woman has died a month after police said she was pushed while trying to stop a group of suspected shoplifters at a Georgia convenience store.

Chong Chon died at 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, deputies and Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirmed to McClatchy News on the phone. Now, a 13-year-old boy is charged with murder.

Chon had been hospitalized for a head injury she suffered Jan. 24 while working at the Get It To Go store in Augusta, Richmond County deputies said in a news release. Investigators said she was trying to stop three teens — a male and two females — from stealing a 12-pack of beer.

The male reportedly shoved Chon, causing her to fall and hit her head, deputies said. The teens then ran from the store.

An investigation led deputies to the 13-year-old, who was charged with murder while in commission of a felony, the sheriff’s office said Feb. 23. McClatchy News is not naming him because he’s a minor.

Authorities didn’t release additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.

