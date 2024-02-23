GA woman, 74, dies after hitting head trying to stop 13-year-old from stealing 12-pack of beer

A 74-year-old woman has died nearly a month after she fell to the ground trying to stop a teen who was shoplifting from the convenience store where she worked.

It happened at the store along Deans Bridge Road on Jan. 24, WJBF-TV reported.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office told the TV station that Chong Chon died from a head injury.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that their investigation found Chon tried stopping two females and a 13-year-old boy from stealing a 12-pack of beer from the store.

Investigators told WRDW that Chon tstep in front of the boy and told him to put the beer back. He pushed her to the ground and ran out the front door with the girls, deputies said.

Chon was taken to a nearby hospital where died on Tuesday, nearly a month after the incident.

Investigators have identified the 13-year-old and charged him with murder while in the commission of a felony. His identity has not been released because of his age.

