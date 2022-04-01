74-year-old homeowner shoots 16-year-old in his Ohio house. ‘He didn’t belong here’

A 74-year-old homeowner is defending his decision after shooting a 16-year-old accused of breaking into his Ohio house, according to local news reports.

“He didn’t belong here and I knew ... after he came through the door like that, I can shoot him,” James Lowgher told WEWS.

The Akron Police Department was called to the home invasion at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, according to a news release.

“When (officers) arrived, they found a 16-year-old male inside the victim’s home with multiple gunshot wounds,” police said in the news release.

The homeowner reported that the teen had forced himself into the home, police said, and “at some point during the ordeal, the homeowner confronted the teen and discharged his firearm, striking him multiple times.”

Police did not identify the teen or the homeowner.

Officers provided the teen with first aid until EMS arrived and took him to Akron Children’s Hospital, officials said, where he was in stable condition.

Authorities say the homeowner was not injured.

Lowgher told WEWS he shot the teen as he was heading to the basement.

“I pumped two into him there,” Lowgher said. “He went down the steps that way and I got him a third time I hope.”

A police investigation is ongoing to determine if any charges will be filed.

“Most would agree that within reason, someone has a right to defend themselves, so in that someone broke into his house, in that he’s confronted with an unknown person with an unknown motive, all those things will be taken into consideration,” Lt. Michael Miller, public information officer with the department, told WKYC.

Miller told McClatchy News on April 1 that the teen has either been released from the hospital, or he is about to be released.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call the the detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-2677. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Akron is about 40 miles south of Cleveland.

Home intruder shot in the neck runs to neighbors for help before dying, Texas cops say

Story continues

Apologetic man leaves couple $200 after breaking into their New Mexico home, cops say

Grandpa fatally shoots intruder while grandkids and daughter are home, Oregon cops say

Dad mistakes his 16-year-old for intruder and shoots her to death, Ohio officials say