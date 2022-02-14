74-year-old man charged with murder in Uniontown-area shooting

Uniontown Police Department

LAKE TWP. – A 74-year-old man was behind bars Monday, accused in the Sunday night shooting death of a 41-year-old man.

Alfred L. Johnson of Starlight Circle NW was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at his home on a murder charge, according to Stark County Jail records.

Uniontown police and emergency medical services were called to Johnson's home in reference to a shooting victim, the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. They arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson and the man were arguing when Johnson was accused of shooting the man twice with a .45-caliber pistol, according to jail records. The records do not specify the nature of the argument.

The victim was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m., a new release said.

The homicide remained under investigation Monday by police and the medical examiner's office.

Police could not immediately be reached for comment early Monday.

