74-year-old NC man charged with abusing family member under 13 in the 1970s

A Selma man was arrested at his home Wednesday after being indicted on charges of taking indecent liberties with a minor family member over a five-year period in the 1970s.

David Ricky Godwin Sr., 74, was taken into custody by detectives with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office a day after a grand jury indicted him on 25 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

Under North Carolina law, taking indecent liberties with a child is defined as willfully taking or attempting to take liberties with a child under 16 for the purpose “of arousing or gratifying sexual desire,” or willfully committing or trying to commit a lewd or lascivious act with a child under 16.

Godwin was indicted after an 11 month investigation by the sheriff’s office, according to the release.

Authorities allege Godwin took indecent liberties with a family member under age 13 between 1972 and 1977.

Godwin is being held at the Johnston County jail on $5 million secured bail.

Godwin and his son, David Ricky Godwin Jr., previously came under scrutiny for running an illegal gambling operation through their company, Regional Amusements Inc., The News & Observer reported.

The Godwins were indicted in the summer of 2015 for an alleged gambling scheme that included video sweepstakes machines at convenience stores, restaurants and bars across Eastern North Carolina.

In March 2017, they entered a plea deal with prosecutors in which the Godwins agreed to forfeit more than $2.3 million and pay a $150,000 fine, in exchange for gambling and conspiracy charges against them to be dropped.

In 2003, the Godwins pleaded guilty in federal court to operating illegal gambling businesses in Eastern North Carolina and structuring transactions to evade the Internal Revenue Service’s currency-reporting requirements, The N&O reported.

As part of that guilty plea, the elder Godwin was ordered to pay $5 million and forfeit to the federal government more than 300 video gaming machines. His son faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.