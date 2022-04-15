74-year-old woman was carjacked and assaulted in New Bern, two suspects wanted

Two suspects from Asheboro are wanted after a 74-year-old woman was carjacked and physically assaulted in New Bern on Thursday, April 14.

Danny Lee Minor, 27, and Kimberly Elizabeth Woodell, 30, both of Asheboro, have warrants out out for their arrest with felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony assault on a disabled person, according to a news release.

Woodell and Minor approached the 74-year-old victim while she was eating and told her to leave her vehicle located at 801 U.S. 70 Highway. She was physically assaulted and removed when the woman did not get out, according to a news release.

The victim was treated at CarolinaEast Medical Center, the release states.

The suspects are believed to be operating a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with North Carolina registration HD79162.

Craven County Sheriff's Office ask people to contact 252-636-6620, 252-633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.

