A 74-year-old woman helped foil a $4,500 bail scam, police say. Here's how

The Tiverton police say they foiled an attempted scam with the help of the intended victim, a 74-year-old woman.

The woman was targeted for $4,500, according to the police, but she got suspicious and contacted the police before handing over any money.

The investigation led to the arrest of Henry Sanchez Nunez, 49, of 29 Ophelia St., Providence, according to the police. He was arraigned in District Court, Newport, on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy, the police said in a press release.

But the police say they're still investigating "in an attempt to identify additional suspects and victims."

The investigation started after the police were contacted by the woman, a Tiverton resident, on Wednesday, July 6. The woman had gotten two phone calls, the first from a purported friend who said he'd been in a car accident with a pregnant woman, and the second from a person posing as a public defender who requested $4,500 for her "friend's" bail.

But the woman was suspicious. She called her friend and confirmed that her friend had not contacted her, according to the police.

After talking to the police, the intended victim agreed to help with their investigation. She called back the second suspect and told him she had the money. He told her to meet him at Stop & Shop in Bristol to hand it over, according to the police.

With police officers from Tiverton and Bristol watching, the woman went to the Bristol supermarket, but was told by the second caller to drive to several other locations in Bristol. The police followed, noticing a black Chrysler 300 in each location, before the second caller told the woman to return to her home in Tiverton.

Detectives were still watching when the same black Chrysler pulled up to the home. The driver, Nunez, was arrested when he accepted an envelope supposedly containing the money, the police said.

The police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Sgt. Joshua Pelletier (jpelletier@tivertonpoliceri.com) or Detective Matthew Braun (mbraun@tivertonpoliceri.com).

