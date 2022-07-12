A 74-year-old woman helped foil a $4,500 bail scam, police say. Here's how

Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
·2 min read

The Tiverton police say they foiled an attempted scam with the help of the intended victim, a 74-year-old woman.

The woman was targeted for $4,500, according to the police, but she got suspicious and contacted the police before handing over any money.

The investigation led to the arrest of Henry Sanchez Nunez, 49, of 29 Ophelia St., Providence, according to the police. He was arraigned in District Court, Newport, on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy, the police said in a press release.

But the police say they're still investigating "in an attempt to identify additional suspects and victims."

In court: Three men admit to roles in 'grandparents scheme' targeting elderly Rhode Islanders

The investigation started after the police were contacted by the woman, a Tiverton resident, on Wednesday, July 6. The woman had gotten two phone calls, the first from a purported friend who said he'd been in a car accident with a pregnant woman, and the second from a person posing as a public defender who requested $4,500 for her "friend's" bail.

But the woman was suspicious. She called her friend and confirmed that her friend had not contacted her, according to the police.

Be on the lookout: Jury duty phone scam prompts warning from RI state police

After talking to the police, the intended victim agreed to help with their investigation. She called back the second suspect and told him she had the money. He told her to meet him at Stop & Shop in Bristol to hand it over, according to the police.

With police officers from Tiverton and Bristol watching, the woman went to the Bristol supermarket, but was told by the second caller to drive to several other locations in Bristol. The police followed, noticing a black Chrysler 300 in each location, before the second caller told the woman to return to her home in Tiverton.

How it ended: He stole identities to buy $830K of lobster, steak, wild boar. Now he's heading to prison

Detectives were still watching when the same black Chrysler pulled up to the home. The driver, Nunez, was arrested when he accepted an envelope supposedly containing the money, the police said.

The police ask anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Sgt. Joshua Pelletier (jpelletier@tivertonpoliceri.com) or Detective Matthew Braun (mbraun@tivertonpoliceri.com).

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Sign up for our breaking news alerts

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Tiverton Police: Bail scam call targeted woman, 74, for $4,500

Recommended Stories

  • 500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated

    A 500-year-old Orthodox icon that was looted from a church in the breakaway north of ethnically divided Cyprus has been returned to the island. The icon of the Enthroned Christ, which Cyprus’ Antiquities Department dates to around the end of the 15th century to the early 16th century, was presented at a ceremony Tuesday to the head of the island’s Orthodox Church, Archbishop Chrysostomos. The icon belongs to the 12th-century Christ Antiphonitis Church, which is near the northern coastal town of Kyrenia.

  • When It Comes to Twitter, I'd Rather Trade Tesla

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk had supposedly notified Twitter that he would terminate his agreement to purchase the perennial social media under-performer for a cool $44B ($54.20 per share). Musk accused Twitter of disclosing "false and misleading" information in regards to the number of fake and spam type accounts. Over the weekend, it was reported that Twitter had hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as the firm prepares to sue Musk over this termination.

  • Calls grow to release hallway video from Uvalde school shooting

    After President Biden signed the bi-partisan legislation Monday, the most sweeping gun reform in decades is now the law of the land. Meanwhile, the families of victims in Uvalde, Texas are still grieving and looking for answers after the deadly shooting in their community. Lilia Luciano reports from Uvalde.

  • Modesto church settles Los Osos woman’s abuse lawsuit. ‘Things will never be made right’

    The former youth pastor went on to found a megachurch in Arizona.

  • Man accused of shooting, killing 3 Kentucky officers faces 20 charges in indictment

    Officials have described the shooting as an “ambush.” Lance Storz faces three counts of murdering a police officer along with several other offenses.

  • Jill Biden draws backlash after comparing Texas Hispanics to 'breakfast tacos'

    People also scrutinized First Lady Jill Biden's pronunciation of "bodegas" during her speech in San Antonio.

  • Brothers, ages 10 and 14, surrender in deadly beating of man with traffic cone in Philadelphia

    Two brothers, 10 and 14 years old, surrendered to police Monday in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • Kids were being ‘loud’ at this Florida steakhouse. A diner pulled out a fork, cops say

    A disturbing incident occurred at a restaurant in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

  • Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic

  • Oklahoma Man Says Bigfoot Made Him Kill His Fishing Partner, Police Say

    Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation A day out hand fishing for catfish on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, has turned into a murder investigation after a man claims Bigfoot forced him to kill his friend. Larry Sanders, 53, stands charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting first to a family member and later to police to killing his noodling fishing partner Jimmy Knighten, who Sanders claimed wanted him dead by the hand of the mythical monster Bigfoot. Noodling i

  • Father turns in son after man shot in head at local AutoZone, records show

    The suspect's father told police his son came home in a panic and packed some clothes.

  • Rich New Yorker Accused of Raping British Tourist in Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA 30-year-old New Yorker has been arrested on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom and raping her.The woman, who has not been named due to privacy reasons, said the man, who has also not been named in accordance with Greek media laws and criminal cases, had been part of a group of American revelers who were partying at the pub. She told police that he had bragged about his famil

  • ‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly: ‘I’m So Sorry’

    BravoReal Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam.Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.The agreement brings an end to Shah’s decade-long theft of millions off the backs of those who are “vulnerable, often elderly, working-cla

  • 2 dead following police standoff in Harper Woods with barricaded gunman

    A chaotic hours-long standoff with Harpers Wood police ended Monday morning when SWAT teams moved inside a home where officers had originally responded to a domestic violence call. Witnesses said a woman was found with stab wounds in the home and a baby was also found. It was taken out on a gurney.

  • Woman fakes 133 police reports to erase millions in debts, Texas cops say

    The scheme erased more than $3.3 million worth of debts, Texas authorities said.

  • Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

    Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesSteve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court.A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving

  • Trio of suspects in custody after chase, shooting with Spalding County deputies

    Deputies say a chase ended on W. Ellis Road with shots being fired.