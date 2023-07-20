74-year-old woman inmate dies at the Benton County jail hours after she was arrested

An inmate has died at the Benton County jail.

At 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched an incident at the Kennewick facility for a woman who was unresponsive, according to a news release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman had been arrested by a local agency on Wednesday and booked into the jail. She was found during a routine check at 3:25 a.m., according to the news release.

Corrections officials initiated CPR and an AED was used to try to restart her heart. Paramedics also responded, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing, said officials.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed to the Herald that they had received her body.

Online jail records show Mary Ann Blasutti, 74, of Richland, was arrested by Richland police for fourth-degree assault.

She was booked into the jail at 4:41 p.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the jail said there were no signs of foul play and that she appeared to have died in her sleep. They expected to release more information Thursday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.