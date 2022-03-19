74-year-old woman seriously injured in carjacking attack, police say

A 74-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she was attacked in a carjacking in Hamden, police said.

The unidentified woman was attacked from behind and thrown to the ground as she placed purchases in her car in the Hamden Plaza Friday afternoon, police said. Three suspects fled in the woman’s car, which was recovered by New Haven police.

They had arrived in another stolen vehicle that police recovered. The vehicle is suspected of being involved in an earlier theft of a pocketbook from a vehicle at a gas station.

