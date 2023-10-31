I-74 reopens after fatal crash shuts down highway for hours
I-74 reopens after fatal crash shuts down highway for hours
I-74 reopens after fatal crash shuts down highway for hours
It's spooky season, and if you don't want to have to ask someone about their costume this Halloween, we've got you covered.
A UK-based software company called Threads Software Limited is threatening legal action against Meta over its use of the name Threads.
Ferrari has issued a recall that applies to over 600 units of the SF90 to replace a turbocharger oil line that can leak and start a fire.
The Clippers had no issue locking down the reigning No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.
That's only $2 more than their all-time-low.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the biggest games and upsets from Week 9 across the college football slate.
Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it for a more dazzling smile.
As the conflict between Israel and Hamas reaches its third week, internet connectivity in Gaza is getting worse. On Thursday morning, internet monitoring firm NetBlocks wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the Palestinian internet service provider NetStream “has collapsed days after the operator notified subscribers that service would end due to a severe shortage of fuel supplies.” Hours later, NetBlocks wrote that its network data showed “a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza strip,” including Paltel, which bills itself as “the leading telecommunication company” in Gaza.
Thieves appear to have intentionally targeted the driver of an Alfa Romeo, using one car to push him off the road, and another as a getaway vehicle.
Health experts agree that we should ditch biannual clock changes. But here's why they say having permanent standard time — not permanent daylight saving time — is the way to go.
ABL Space Systems has been quiet since the company conducted its first launch attempt in January, which resulted in the rocket crashing back down to Earth a little over 10 seconds after liftoff. In a detailed blog post on Wednesday, CEO Harry O’Hanley described in detail the investigation the company conducted after the launch failure and the major upgrades it introduced to the RS1 rocket and GS0 ground system as it nears another launch attempt. ABL is developing two systems: the lightweight, 87-foot-tall RS1 launch vehicle and a ground system called GS0, which O’Hanley referred to as “a launch site in a box.”
Should you watch "No Hard Feelings"? If you missed it in theaters, here's what you need to know.
Ford and the United Auto Workers (UAW) announced a tentative labor deal is in place, potentially ending a bruising six-week-long contract negotiation.
Scoop up a Sealy mattress for 60% off, the iRobot Roomba for $199 (was $330) and more before the sale ends tonight.
The grip Twitter, now called X, has on the market may be stronger than some believed. Unfortunately, that's led to the first casualty among Twitter alternatives, as the startup Pebble (formerly T2), is shutting down. The would-be X rival had grown a small but engaged community on its microblogging service that aimed to dupe Twitter's features, from its verification systems to functionality like DMs.
Game 7 of the NLCS is Tuesday in Philly.
Here are the best foldable phones you can get right now, from Samsung and Google handsets to everything in between.
Utah had been waiting all season's for last year's Pac-12 Championship MVP to return.
Double chargers, magnetic chargers, USB outlet extenders — whatever you need, it's here and radically marked down. Get it!
"To think about these two traditional clubs, and now to have four American players," USMNT head coach Berhalter mused, " ... we’ve come a long way.”