I-74 reopens after fatal crash shuts down highway for hours

ABL Space Systems has been quiet since the company conducted its first launch attempt in January, which resulted in the rocket crashing back down to Earth a little over 10 seconds after liftoff. In a detailed blog post on Wednesday, CEO Harry O’Hanley described in detail the investigation the company conducted after the launch failure and the major upgrades it introduced to the RS1 rocket and GS0 ground system as it nears another launch attempt. ABL is developing two systems: the lightweight, 87-foot-tall RS1 launch vehicle and a ground system called GS0, which O’Hanley referred to as “a launch site in a box.”