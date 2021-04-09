744 new KY coronavirus cases and 9 deaths. Thousands of vaccine appointments open.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Acquisto
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 744 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, as well as nine more virus-related deaths.

Five of Friday’s deaths are from the state’s coronavirus death audit, which continues to yield previously uncounted deaths from last year attributable to the virus. At least 6,223 people have died in Kentucky from COVID-19, and 432,220 cases of the virus have been confirmed.

At least 1,533,620 Kentuckians have received a dose of the coronavirus vaccine — more than 23,620 of whom got their shot in the last day. As Beshear said on Thursday, there are tens of thousands of openings at vaccination sites across the commonwealth, including at the University of Kentucky’s site inside Kroger Field and the Kentucky Horse Park. For a full list of more than 500 locations, visit vaccine.ky.gov.

The positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.79 percent. There are 382 hospitalized with coronavirus (five more than Thursday), and of those patients, 106 are in intensive care (four more), and 60 are on a ventilator (seven more).

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese health official says country's COVID vaccines "don't have very high protection rates"

    The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention's director said Saturday authorities are considering mixing COVID-19 vaccines because the country's domestically made doses "don't have very high protection rates," per AP.Why it matters: The remarks by the Gao Fu at a news conference in the southwestern city of Chengdumark mark the first time a Chinese health official has spoken publicly about the low efficacy of vaccines made in China.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeChina has sent millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine around the world.Driving the news: Gao said officials were looking at two options designed "to solve the problem that the efficacy of ... existing vaccines is not high," according to the South China Morning Post.One is mixing vaccines, known as "sequential immunization," and the other is to "adjust the dosage, the interval between doses or increase the number of doses," the SCMP reports. The intrigue: Experts say the mixing of vaccines may "boost effectiveness rates," AP notes.Scientists in the United Kingdom are conducting clinical study into the mixing of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.The big picture: China's government has only approved locally made vaccines for use against the virus.Sinopharm announced just before its coronavirus vaccine was approved for use late last year that its vaccine was 79.3% effective, though experts said important data was missing. China's health regulator approved Sinovac's vaccine last February. Several phase 3 trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have shown efficacy rates of 50.38% to 91.25%, Axios' Shawna Chen notes.Of note: Gao said "everyone should consider the benefits" of mRNA vaccines, used by Western drug makers as a tool against the pandemic but not by their counterparts in China, AP reports.What they're saying: Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based vaccine expert who attended Gao's news conference, told the SCMP the "levels of antibodies generated by our vaccines are lower than mRNA vaccines and the efficacy data are also lower." It's a "natural conclusion that our inactivated vaccines and adenovirus vectored vaccines are less effective" than mRNA vaccines he said.But he added, "We should not wait till a perfect vaccine is available."By the numbers: Gao said about 34 million people had received "both of the two doses required by Chinese vaccines and about 65 million received one," according to AP.Go deeper: China and Russia vaccinate the worldEditor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • ‘The World Ends with You’ Review: Video Game Gets a Faithful Anime Adaptation

    Funimation's anime adaptation of "The World Ends with You" is an affectionate retelling of the classic video game.

  • As countries actively vaccinate against COVID-19, Haiti still awaits vaccines

    The Miami Herald reports that after a year since the pandemic began, Haiti hasn’t received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for its population of 11 million people. Haiti is scheduled to receive 756,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, an initiative intended to help poorer countries most in need of receiving the vaccines. India, which initially offered 10,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine they produce, now wants to delay exports of the vaccine as cases rise there.

  • IL hits record high vaccinations as supply drop looms

    Illinois health officials announced 4,004 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 related deaths Friday. There was also a record number of vaccine doses administered.

  • Friday Ratings: No Surprise, As ‘Shark Tank’ Again The Victor, But ‘MacGyver’ Draws A Crowd

    There was little mystery at the top of Friday’s ratings demos. As per usual, ABC’s Shark Tank topped the night, bringing in an 0.7. It was also a strong night for perennial Friday favorite WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox, which had an 0.6 in demos. But the real intrigue concerned the reaction to the […]

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Las Vegas looks to become first to ban ornamental grass

    Las Vegas, a city built on its reputation for excess and indulgence, wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Ryan Blaney sweeps stages

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Ryan Blaney sweeps stages

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Gamecocks unload on Missouri to clinch third consecutive SEC series victory

    There was some drama on and off the field, but South Carolina dominated late.

  • Markstrom blanks Oilers as Flames win 5-0

    Jacob Markstrom stopped 17 shots he faced and the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 Saturday night to end a four-game skid. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had a goal and an assist, and Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary. Sam Bennett and Mikael Backlund each had two assists.

  • Henry Cavill goes Instagram official with new girlfriend — see the pic!

    Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.

  • Hugh Jackman and wife stun in 1996 wedding photos shared for their 25th anniversary

    The actor said it was his "destiny" for the couple to be together.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.

  • Andre Drummond shows what bully basketball can do for injury-depleted Lakers

    The Lakers need Andre Drummond to be on his game with LeBron James and Anthony Davis injured, and he provided that in win over the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Florida cops who responded to a noise complaint at house party 'cowered away' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Police officers in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Why Prince Philip’s great-grandchildren shouldn't attend the Royal funeral

    Of all the images that stood out during the televised funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, there was one that has endured in the collective consciousness longer than any other: that of two boys who had just lost their mother, walking in sombre procession behind her coffin, while the world looked in upon their most private moment. Alongside Princes William and Harry that day walked their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh. Amid a terrible whirlwind of public mourning and spectacle, the Duke was reportedly deeply concerned about the emotional wellbeing of his bereaved grandsons, then 15 and 12. “I’ll walk if you walk,” he apparently told them at a dinner before the funeral. And, of course, he kept his word. Almost a quarter of a century later, has there been a change of heart within the monarchy about the role of children at Royal funerals? It is understood that the Duke’s 10 great-grandchildren, who include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be in attendance at his funeral this Saturday. That nine are under 10 years of age (Savannah Phillips will turn 11 in December) has likely played a part in the decision.

  • Corporate America is still dangerously delusional about what the GOP has become

    The party of big business has taken to policing corporate America's speech now, and that's not going to change anytime soon.