A new $75,000 bulletproof concrete prefab tiny home is now up for preorder as tiny homemakers see success amid the pandemic

Brittany Chang
Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

  • Argentina-based Grandio created the Hüga, a $75,000 prefab concrete tiny home that is both weather and bulletproof.

  • The concrete unit has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, upstairs lounge area, and an optional rooftop deck.

  • Tiny homes have grown in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, and Grandio's Hüga is no exception.

  • The majority of inquiries for Hüga come from North American clients, although Grandio has also received interest from customers in countries like Germany, Mexico, South Africa, and Singapore.

  • "When we compare the demand curve to other similar concepts, we are way out in front," José Martin, an architect at Grandio, told Business Insider in an email interview.

Grandio created the Hüga, a $75,000 prefab concrete tiny home that is both weather and bulletproof.

Tiny homes have boomed in popularity this past year, and the Hüga is no exception. However, Grandio's decision to create a tiny home didn't come from a desire to follow living trends.

Instead, the Argentina-based company decided to create the Hüga after its employees, several of which are college professors, noticed students wanted to travel and live unrestricted by "debt and social structures," according to the company.

This inspiration sent the architecture and engineering firm on a mission to create a home that could accommodate these specific needs. And finally, after two years of work, the 77-year-old company unveiled the Hüga tiny home earlier this year amid the ongoing tiny home boom.

Keep scrolling to see inside:

"We are only in the early stages of our sales and marketing activities, but the interest we are getting from prospective buyers and partners is outstanding with requests flowing in every day," José Martin, an architect at Grandio, told Business Insider in an email interview.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The majority of Hüga inquiries have been from potential North American clients, but Grandio has also received requests from clients in countries like the UK, Germany, Mexico, South Africa, Australia, and Singapore.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

North American-based customers can now preorder the tiny home.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

"When we compare the demand curve to other similar concepts, we are way out in front," Martin wrote.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The rise of Hüga's popularity follows the recent tiny home boom.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

A survey of 2,006 Americans published in December by Fidelity National Financial subsidiary IPX1031 found that 56% of survey respondents would consider living in a tiny home.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

And of the survey respondents who weren't yet homeowners, 86% said they would purchase a tiny unit as their first home.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

As a result, both tiny home sales and rentals started increasing as people began looking for a getaway during coronavirus pandemic times, according to a November report by the Wall Street Journal.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

According to Martin, people have been craving space away from apartments and condominiums as the pandemic rages on.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

However, home ownership can be costly.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

This is where Hüga enters the picture, meeting these needs spurred on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

“Hüga’s design is in sync with the changes we see in the way people want to live,” Martin wrote.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Like other popular mini living units, the Hüga is a movable prefab home that doesn't require a foundation, making it a flexible living option

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Being foundation-free and prefabricated also means the home can be installed in a day.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

However, Hüga still needs to be connected to power, water, and sewage points.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The tiny home's name was inspired by the famous Danish "Hygge" concept, therefore conveying the unit's sense of "life-based living," according to its maker.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Grandio decided to pursue the concrete route to make the home "indestructible."

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

As a result, the Hüga can withstand a range of weather types, including snowfall, hurricanes, tornadoes, and high humidity, according to its maker.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

If that's not enough, the unit is also mold resistant and bulletproof.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Now, let's take a look at what the interior has to offer.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Hüga sits at about 484 square-feet and is lined with large windows to bring in more natural light.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

This square footage includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, combination living and dining room, and a "relax zone."

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

This relax zone consists of a mezzanine that can accommodate a small mattress.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The home can also optionally come with a rooftop patio if the mezzanine and living room doesn't provide enough leisure space.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The entrance of the tiny home is guarded by a barrier that can fold up for easier access into the home, according to images of the Hüga.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The kitchen can accommodate amenities like a microwave, oven, electric stove top, and sink, according to renderings of the build.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The dining table, which can seat up to four people, is located between the kitchen and living room.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The bathroom - which has a shower, sink, and toilet - then separates the kitchen from the bedroom.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Hüga also has several storage units integrated throughout the interior, including closets in the bedroom, and hidden storage units in the staircase leading up to relax room.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

Grandio has partnered with precast concrete companies to make all of this a reality.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

It's also planning to establish sales and production partnerships in different locations to help meet the rising Hüga demands.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

By diversifying the location of the partnerships, the tiny homes can be customized to appeal to a local market, according to Martin.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

The Hüga was designed for a variety of customers - such as families, couples, and communities of older people - but the concept itself can be used as more than just a home.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

According to Martin, the Hüga can serve as a hotel suite, school, and office.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

This multi-use capability has already started catching the eye of other industries.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

According to Martin, Grandio has been receiving requests from hospitality companies, specifically hotels that are interested in adding stand-alone units to create more physical distance between guests.

Hüga tiny home by Grandio
The Hüga tiny home by Grandio. Gonzalo Viramonte

