75 below zero? Polar vortex brings life-threatening chill, staggeringly low AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures

Long-standing records are poised to fall as the polar vortex sends extremely cold air into the north-central, midwestern and northeastern United States.
States of emergency have been issued in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan due to the extreme cold with many schools and businesses closing until the frigid air loosens its grip on the region later this week.
Minneapolis could break low temperature records originally set back in the 1800s, and Chicago could challenge it's all-time record low of minus 27 F, set on Jan. 20, 1985.
In addition to the bone-chilling cold, a biting wind will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to even lower levels. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued wind chill warnings for all of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as a majority of North Dakota, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Grand Forks, North Dakota, observed an AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature of minus 75 degrees F on Tuesday morning as winds whipped around at over 30 mph.
Values this low can cause frost bite on exposed skin in a matter of minutes.
9 p.m. CST Tuesday:
A band of heavy lake effect snow with snow rates up to 2 inches per hour will push northward over Niagara and Orleans county in New York, before heading towards the Buffalo, New York.
Early morning commuters will need to be cautious of road conditions tomorrow morning.
At 9:55 pm a band of heavy lake effect snow with snow rates up to 2"/hr will push northward over Niagara and Orleans county, and extreme northern parts of the Northtowns this next hour before settling back southward towards the City of #Buffalo and the airport late this evening. pic.twitter.com/70hXXVfvU3— NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 30, 2019
7:30 p.m. CST Tuesday:
The U.S. Postal Service announced that delivery will be suspended on Wednesday for Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, Iowa and Western Illinois.
The Minnesota Senate has canceled all hearings for Wednesday.
Road conditions will continue to deteriorate into the overnight hours. Illinois State Police report extremely icy road conditions on Interstate 80 between Ridge Road and River Road between mileposts 122 and 125.
Heads up on I-80 in the #Minooka area@ILStatePolice District 5 extremely icy conditions on I-80 between Ridge Road and River Road between Mileposts 122 and 125. @WBBMNewsradio #ChicagoTraffic pic.twitter.com/8vZkayPMwx— Traffic and Weather together on the 8s (@WBBM780Traffic) January 30, 2019
6:45 p.m. CST Tuesday:
Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for all of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan and most of North Dakota, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.
Blowing and drifting snow will continue to be an issue across the Great Lakes tonight through Wednesday as frequent gusts of 30-40 mph continue. Winds will also pick up on Wednesday across portions of the Northeast. This will lead to additional blowing and drifting snow.
The Interstate 95 corridor could be impacted this evening with a wintry mix followed by a rapid freeze-up.
6:30 p.m. CST Tuesday:
The temperature in Chicago has fallen below 0 F and is expected to remain below this benchmark for over 48 hours. Although the mercury just dropped below 0 F, the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature has been subzero since 4 a.m. CST Tuesday.
This extreme cold has caused hundreds of flight delays and cancellations at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport. More delays and cancellations are likely this week at these airports and others across the region due to the extended cold-spell.
City officials are taking to the streets of Chicago to convince homeless people to go to shelters and warm centers to stay safe during the record-challenging chill, according to the Associated Press.
Chicago's Brookfield Zoo is also scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather. This is only the fourth time in the zoo's 85-year history that it has closed.
CLOSING: Due to the extreme cold, #BrookfieldZoo will be closed on Wednesday 1/30 & Thursday 1/31. Don't worry, our dedicated animal care teams will be onsite to make sure all the animals are warm & well. #PolarVortex2019 https://t.co/kfdGIITev7 pic.twitter.com/X82yUOoN15— Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) January 29, 2019
In addition to causing AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to plummet, biting winds are shipping around snow that fell across the north-central and midwestern U.S. on Sunday and Monday.
This blowing snow may reduce visibility and cover some roads, leading to difficult travel until the winds subside.